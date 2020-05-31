STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
38-year-old man rapes minor daughter in Telangana, fourth wife registers complaint

DSP Tandur, Laxminarayana, said a case under charges of rape and POCSO has been registered and the investigation is on.

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have registered a case against a 38-year-old man for raping his 13-year-old daughter in Vikarabad district. The girl was born to his third wife, who died a few years ago. Since then she has been studying in a madrasa and had come home due to the lockdown.

Taking advantage of this, the man raped his minor daughter multiple times during the lockdown. The incident came to light after his fourth wife got to know of it and alerted the police. The accused man is absconding.

DSP Tandur, Laxminarayana, said a case under charges of rape and POCSO has been registered and the investigation is on. According to police, the accused, a resident of Tandur mandal in the district, is a daily labourer. He got separated from his first wife, after which he married another woman, who also left him. He married another woman and she gave birth to a girl child, the victim in this case.

When the child was a toddler, she passed away. Recently he married another woman. Meanwhile, the child was also admitted to a madrasa in the district. After the lockdown was announced, all institutions were closed and the child had to come home. 

During this time, the accused was unemployed and at home. After raping the child, he would threaten her with dire consequences if she revealed anything to others. Two days ago, the girl confided in stepmother who immediately informed the police. The girl was rescued and has been shifted for medical examination.

Comments

