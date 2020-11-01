GRT makes festive offer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GRT Jewellers recently inaugurated their new and biggest showroom at Somajiguda which offers a wide range of jewellery that includes gold, diamond, platinum, silver and gemstones. As a part of their inaugural offer, GRT Jewellers will be offering customers who buy gold jewellery, silver of equal weight for free. Customers who buy diamond jewellery will receive 25 grams of silver free per carat. These offers are available at all GRT showrooms in city for a limited period.

“We’ve gone a step further by adding special VIP selection rooms to ensure our customers’ privacy and GRT live video shopping facility to shop from the comfort of their homes for a contactless shopping experience,” said the MD, GR Radhakrishnan.

