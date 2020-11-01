HMRL offers 50% cashback to card users 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd is set to launch a new scheme on November 1, as part of which it would provide 50 per cent cashback on the recharge of Metro Rail smart cards. The commuters would get up to 50 per cent of the money that they paid credited to their cards, and it would be valid for 90 days.

For example, if a customer recharges their card with `1,500, they would get `600 as cashback on the smart card. The total amount added to the card would then be `2,100. Further, a 10 per cent discount would be offered on every metro journey, informed HMRL. This scheme is in addition to the Metro Suvarna Trip Offer, which offers free trips to customers. On an average, 1.30 lakh trips are being made daily during weekdays since the lockdown, and the numbers are increasing day by day, said the officials.