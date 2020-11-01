STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Well’ saved!

An irrigation well in Kondapur that had been covered in sewage for years, has now been restored, saving lakhs of litres of water.  

Published: 01st November 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Where there is a will
The well was meant to irrigate farmlands. Instead, it had turned into a dumping yard. But environmentalist Kalpana Ramesh took it upon herself to work towards its restoration. Today, the well stores up to 1.25 million litres of fresh, clean water

An irrigation well in Kondapur that had been covered in sewage for years, has now been restored, saving lakhs of litres of water. It also saved the surrounding area from potential inundation during the devastating Hyderabad rains around two weeks ago.This particular well in Raghavendra Colony of Seshadri Marg in Kondapur had turned into a dumping yard and covered with sewage over the years. It was at the receiving end of household, restaurant, poultry waste from the nearby areas. 

However, after the recent rainfall, and post its restoration, it is now storing up to 1.25 million litres of water.The well which was defunct earlier caught the eye of conservationist and the founder of Rainwater Project Kalpana Ramesh around March, 2020. She was in the area to take up the restoration of a non-functional rainwater harvesting facility in the park.

“When I reached the area, I was welcomed by an appalling stench from a nearby area. I walked a few steps when I found this well, which was covered to its brim with all kinds of garbage and filled with black toxic water. It was then that I decided to take up its restoration,” Kalpana told Express.She soon found out that the task was easier said than done. Kalpana was told that the well was part of a park which had become a road now. She was also told that the administration had plans to fill up the well, and turn it into a road as well. 

She took up the matter up with the Revenue Department and approached local politicians for clearances, which she was finally given. However, that is not where her troubles ended.“Where lakes are concerned, there are a huge number of factors involved. There are encroachers, buffer zone, revenue maps, understanding inlets and outlets,” she said. Kalpana and a colleague then started mapping the well on their own to understand its contours.

Finally, after that, with a little CSR funding from the HDFC, a team of workers was formed. Kalpana had to formulate a plan to ensure that social distancing standards are maintained, especially with the current pandemic situation. A earthmover was also brought which helped in desilting the well.

The earthmover went into the 14 metre wide and 24 feet deep well, and desilted 7-10 feet, deepening it further. With the surrounding areas being part of a catchment, the water fed into the well quickly during the rains, and after the first spell of rainfall in the city, there was more than 5 lakh litre of water in the well.
Kalpana and her team raised a wall around the well, and created an amphitheatre like entrance to the steps of the well. In the future she plans to develop the area surrounding the well into a rain garden, and is currently awaiting funds and permission from the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Well water
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp