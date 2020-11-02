STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Osman Nagar still flooded, residents forced to stay away

Stagnant water leads to growth of algal weeds, locality now a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Published: 02nd November 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Many houses still remain under water near Osman Nagar tank in Hyderabad; S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

Many houses still remain under water near Osman Nagar tank in Hyderabad; S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the rain Gods have calmed down since nearly two weeks and normalcy is returning to many rain-affected localities in the city, the travails of heavy rains continue to haunt citizens of low-lying Osman Nagar in Shaheen Nagar, on the outskirts of the old city. 

Even today, about 300 houses are inundated with knee-deep water as there is no place for the water to escape. The place is completely covered with algal weeds and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Chances for spreading of water-borne disease in the locality look high if no immediate steps are taken.

Many families slammed elected representatives and government authorities for inaction since the past two weeks and for not providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 as promised by the State government.

‘’After our house was flooded with eight feet of rain water, we left it and are homeless since over two weeks. We are now staying at makeshift community halls. We come here everyday and wait until evening, hoping that either the water recedes or the government takes up de-watering. However, water is still present up to knee-deep level,’’ said Layeeq Shaikh, a local resident.

Social workers distribute rations among affected people | S Senbagapandiyan

As there is no outlet for the water, the only solution is to let it out to the Venkatapur tank. But people living in Balapur and nearby localities are not allowing it as it would lead to inundation of their localities, Shaikh said.

With water remaining stagnant, there are high chances of spread of vector-borne diseases. Already, the place has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, said Ibrahim, another resident.

A large group of women who had gathered in the area slammed authorities for not extending financial assistance of Rs 10,000. “We come here daily in hope of getting the aid. Once we get it, we could buy groceries. Only some voluntary organisations are providing us food now,” said Sameena Begum, one of the women.

M Waseem, a resident, said, “School Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who represents the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency, has done little for us and should now come forward to help us. It is not possible to stay for long at function halls.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osman Nagar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp