Osman Nagar still flooded, residents forced to stay away

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the rain Gods have calmed down since nearly two weeks and normalcy is returning to many rain-affected localities in the city, the travails of heavy rains continue to haunt citizens of low-lying Osman Nagar in Shaheen Nagar, on the outskirts of the old city.

Even today, about 300 houses are inundated with knee-deep water as there is no place for the water to escape. The place is completely covered with algal weeds and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Chances for spreading of water-borne disease in the locality look high if no immediate steps are taken.

Many families slammed elected representatives and government authorities for inaction since the past two weeks and for not providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 as promised by the State government.

‘’After our house was flooded with eight feet of rain water, we left it and are homeless since over two weeks. We are now staying at makeshift community halls. We come here everyday and wait until evening, hoping that either the water recedes or the government takes up de-watering. However, water is still present up to knee-deep level,’’ said Layeeq Shaikh, a local resident.

Social workers distribute rations among affected people | S Senbagapandiyan

As there is no outlet for the water, the only solution is to let it out to the Venkatapur tank. But people living in Balapur and nearby localities are not allowing it as it would lead to inundation of their localities, Shaikh said.

With water remaining stagnant, there are high chances of spread of vector-borne diseases. Already, the place has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, said Ibrahim, another resident.

A large group of women who had gathered in the area slammed authorities for not extending financial assistance of Rs 10,000. “We come here daily in hope of getting the aid. Once we get it, we could buy groceries. Only some voluntary organisations are providing us food now,” said Sameena Begum, one of the women.

M Waseem, a resident, said, “School Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who represents the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency, has done little for us and should now come forward to help us. It is not possible to stay for long at function halls.”