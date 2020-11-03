Cyberabad police arrest Nigerian, two others from Delhi for fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police have arrested three persons, including a Nigerian national, for duping people on the pretext of sending them gifts. The arrested persons are Nonso Chife Kelvin, 40, a professional football player from Nigeria, residing in New Delhi, Mohd Sirajuddeen Raein and Subhash Singh, both from Delhi. Three key accused including a Nigerian national are still absconding.

As per a victim’s police complaint, a woman was the director of a society since 2017. A man identifying himself as James Donald from Germany contacted her via Facebook and promised to help the society. He told her he had sent her a parcel for the society, and she needed to pay £370 to collect it at the airport.

Later, she received a phone call and the caller introduced herself as a Customs officer. The caller asked for `16.74 lakh ostensibly as fees for various formalities for the woman to collect the parcel, a bag. The woman believed her and made the payments online.