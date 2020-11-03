Hyderabad: COVID-19 testing lab, counters at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, on Monday, started an on-site COVID-testing laboratory, giving passengers the added facility for a safe journey. As per the government mandate, international passengers on arrival have to carry their RT-PCR negative report, conducted within 96 hours before departures from the origin country.

This report has to be furnished to the State govt officials at the airport to avoid institutional quarantine. However, with the RT-PCR testing facility available at Hyderabad Airport, now passengers can also get themselves tested once they land in Hyderabad.

GHIA L has collaborated with Mapmygenome, an ICMR-certified agency to provide the services for testing COVID-19 samples. The Mapmygenome COVID-19 test lab is operational round the clock.

Apart from the on-site testing facility for passengers, the lab also offers walk-in options for airport personnel or anyone interested in getting a test done. The Mapmygenome sample collection counters for passengers are available at two locations at the airport.

For arriving international passengers, the counter is available at the immigration level. For departing international passengers, the counter is made available at the forecourt of Interim International Departures Terminal. (IIDT). In case of a positive result, the passenger will be processed in line with Indian Council of Medical Research protocols by State authorities.