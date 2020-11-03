STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains have a silver lining in recharged groundwater levels in Hyderabad

TGWD Director Dr Pandith Madhnure said that the State could benefit from the development and take up groundwater conservation.

Published: 03rd November 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 10:30 AM

Groundwater

Image for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The devastating heavy rains in Hyderabad last month do have a silver lining - they have left aquifers in the city fully recharged, as the average groundwater level in the city recorded in October was a shallow 1.78 metres below ground level (mbgl), according to the Telangana Groundwater Department (TGWD).

Compared to this, the groundwater level in September was 3.25 mbgl and it was 10.51 mbgl in May, before the start of monsoon. In October last year, the groundwater level was 4.42 mbgl. 

Hyderabad received 296 per cent more rainfall than the normal during  the month of October according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), receiving 383 mm rainfall against the normal of 96.7 mm.Improvement in average groundwater levels was recorded in all other districts of Telangana too. 

TGWD Director Dr Pandith Madhnure said, "Due to heavy rains across the State, out of 33 districts, in 24 districts the average groundwater levels were recorded to be less than 5 mbgl, in eight districts between 5-10 mbgl and in only one district it was more than 10 mbgl."

The State's average groundwater level improved to 4.22 mbgl in October, as compared to 5.38 mbgl in September, 11.28 mbgl in May and 7.92 mbgl in October 2019.

Apart from Mancherial, Adilabad and Nizamabad, all other districts in the State received above normal rainfall in October. As per the IMD, the State received 168.4 mm rainfall in October against the normal of 92.4 mm, indicating a surplus of 82.25 per cent. Moreover, monsoon rainfall was surplus across the State. 

Dr Madhnure pointed out the need to benefit from this positive development and take up groundwater conservation measures like limiting groundwater intensive crops like paddy in non-command areas, which would prove useful the next year. 

A bountiful October

Hyderabad received 296 per cent more rainfall than the normal during the month of October this year, as per the IMD

Rise in levels found across the state

  • When compared with decadal average of October (2010-2019) levels, out of 589 mandals, rise in the range of 0.05-21.96 metres is observed in 543 (92 per cent) mandals

  • In October, shallow groundwater levels of less than 5 mbgl were recorded in 69% of the State’s area, 5-10 mbgl in 23 per cent area, 10-15 mbgl in 5% area

  • Moderately deep (15-20 mbgl) and very deep groundwater levels (more than 20 mbgl) were found in just 2 per cent and 1 per cent of the State’s area, respectively

