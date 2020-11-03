Rains have a silver lining in recharged groundwater levels in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The devastating heavy rains in Hyderabad last month do have a silver lining - they have left aquifers in the city fully recharged, as the average groundwater level in the city recorded in October was a shallow 1.78 metres below ground level (mbgl), according to the Telangana Groundwater Department (TGWD).

Compared to this, the groundwater level in September was 3.25 mbgl and it was 10.51 mbgl in May, before the start of monsoon. In October last year, the groundwater level was 4.42 mbgl.

Hyderabad received 296 per cent more rainfall than the normal during the month of October according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), receiving 383 mm rainfall against the normal of 96.7 mm.Improvement in average groundwater levels was recorded in all other districts of Telangana too.

TGWD Director Dr Pandith Madhnure said, "Due to heavy rains across the State, out of 33 districts, in 24 districts the average groundwater levels were recorded to be less than 5 mbgl, in eight districts between 5-10 mbgl and in only one district it was more than 10 mbgl."

The State's average groundwater level improved to 4.22 mbgl in October, as compared to 5.38 mbgl in September, 11.28 mbgl in May and 7.92 mbgl in October 2019.

Apart from Mancherial, Adilabad and Nizamabad, all other districts in the State received above normal rainfall in October. As per the IMD, the State received 168.4 mm rainfall in October against the normal of 92.4 mm, indicating a surplus of 82.25 per cent. Moreover, monsoon rainfall was surplus across the State.

Dr Madhnure pointed out the need to benefit from this positive development and take up groundwater conservation measures like limiting groundwater intensive crops like paddy in non-command areas, which would prove useful the next year.

