Telangana minister convinces junior doctors in Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital to call off strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gandhi Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA) decided not to go on strike after Health Minister Eatala Rajendar intervened. The doctors had initially planned to go on an indefinite strike from November 1 to coerce the government to reopen non-COVID services in the hospital, which is one of the major tertiary care hospital in the State.

However, the Health Minister intervened and spoke to all officials concerned to sort out things and work towards reopening of the Gandhi Hospital for non-COVID services. "The Health Minister spoke to the Gandhi Hospital Superintendent, TIMS Director, and TSMIDC Director, for demarcation of non-Covid services in Gandhi, increase admissions in TIMS, and complete the civil and infrastructure works at Gandhi," said JUDA. "We will hold back the strike for 10 days. However, we will start symbolic protest by wearing black badges," added the JUDA.