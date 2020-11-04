80-year-old woman dies after jumping into nala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of an 80-year-old woman was found in a nala at Chaitanyapuri on Tuesday. According to the police, the woman, identified as Kotha Sarojamma, jumped in the nala and died by suicide, allegedly due to health issues.

Sarojamma had been residing at P&T Colony in Saroor Nagar along with her family. As usual, Sarojamma came out for a morning walk on Tuesday. Around 6.15 am, while walking by the nala, she suddenly jumped into it.

Morning walkers who noticed this alerted Sarojamma’s family members and relative. They rushed to the spot and started searching for her in the nala.

Meanwhile, an hour later locals noticed a woman’s body in the nala at Chaitanyapuri and alerted police.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Meanwhile, Sarojamma’s family members also arrived at the spot and identified her.

They told police that she had been suffering from age-related health issues, due to which she could have taken the extreme step. Based on their complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation.