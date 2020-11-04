Cops’ social media wing gets a boost

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Cyberabad police have revamped its social media wing with a renewed objective of not only being responsive to the needs of the people, but also to create awareness among the public about various crimes.

It also aims at inducing public participation to prevent cybercrime, economic offences, crimes against women and children among others, said Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar.

The social media wing was initially set up in 2014 to keep an eye on critical issues which are being discussed regularly among citizens on various platforms.

Cases against persons spreading fake news

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police’s cybercrime wing registered cases against unknown persons on Tuesday for morphing video clips with logos of two regional news channels, which stated that the Congress candidate for Dubbaka bypoll had joined TRS.