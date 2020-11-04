Debts from IPL betting push migrant to suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mounting debts from losing money to IPL betting drove a migrant worker to suicide at Punjagutta on Tuesday. Jharkhand native Sonu Kumar Yadav, 19, was found hanging in the washroom of his rented room, said the police. He had been working as a coconut vendor in the city.

According to the police, Sonu had migrated to Hyderabad with his brother Arjun Kumar Yadav. During the lockdown, the brothers went home. They returned to the city three months ago, after Covid regulations were relaxed.

As the IPL season began a month ago, he began betting on matches. He, however, did not earn enough to bet, and often borrowed money from friends. The match results were not in his favour and he kept losing money.On Tuesday morning, he went into the washroom and never came out. His roommates broke open the door to find him hanging.

