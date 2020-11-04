ED slaps Rs 222-cr fine on Hyderabad-based MBS Jewellers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Enforcement Directorate has slapped a fine of over Rs 222 crore on city-based MBS Jewellers and a Rs 22-crore fine on its director Sukesh Gutpa for violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and exporting diamonds to Hong Kong. The ED found that MBS Jewellers was guilty of the contravention of the provisions of the FEMA, to the extent of $41,123,963.29 which is equal to Rs 222,44,51,324 and imposed a fine on the jeweller for the same amount. Further, a penalty of Rs 22,24,45,132 has been imposed on the director for FEMA violations. The ED said both the fines have to be paid within 45 days from the date of the receipt of the order by the violators.