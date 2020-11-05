Cop clears traffic for ambulance, wins hearts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A traffic police officer won the hearts of netizens after a video of him running through heavy traffic to clear the road for an ambulance, carrying a critical patient from Abids to Koti, went viral on social media. The video, after it emerged on Twitter, was shared by several hundreds. The officer, identified as G Babji, was on duty near Bank Street stretch on Monday evening when he noticed an ambulance trying to find its way through the traffic. He immediately swung into action to clear the way for the ambulance. Senior police officials, including City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, appreciated his effort.