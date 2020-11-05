STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In six years, Hyderabad has transformed into new tech hub of country: KT Rama Rao

Meanwhile, Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said Hyderabad has emerged as an important business hub.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has attracted several global investors in a short span and the trend of developing more homegrown, sustainable and disruptive technologies will get stronger, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

Rama Rao, who inaugurated Knight Frank India’s office at Dallas Centre in Knowledge City, said, “Telangana, with its immense investment potential, has attracted several global investors in a short period and will continue to do so. In the last six years, Hyderabad has transformed into the new tech hub of India.” The Minister pointed out that the IT sector’s functionality has transitioned from ‘back-end operations’ to ‘primary production and product development services’. He also explained how the infrastructure development in the city has helped in furthering the IT sector’s progress.

“The Mass Rapid Transit System provides robust connectivity in Hyderabad. The city’s Metro rail project has a distinction of being the world’s largest Metro project in the public-private partnership model,” he said. Congratulating the property consultant firm’s team for its new office, he said: “As we continue to move ahead with developments and a new business model, the State’s principle and philosophy remain the same. I express my gratitude to Knight Frank India’s team for putting out this insightful report, which will be informative for domestic and international investors.”

Meanwhile, Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said Hyderabad has emerged as an important business hub. “Our new office here will provide various real estate investments for investors looking to tap opportunities,” he said.

