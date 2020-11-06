STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: After Night Bazar, HMDA plans urban street with satellite bus terminal

These will be set in a beautifully designed landscape with the bus bays having an air-conditioned seating area, furniture, food courts and parking lots.

An artist’s impression of the proposed urban street with the satellite bus terminal

An artist’s impression of the proposed urban street with the satellite bus terminal. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has drawn up plans for an urban street with a satellite bus terminal at Mahaveer Harini Vanasthali Deer Park in Vanasthalipuram. 

This comes days after the authority had proposed to develop a Night Bazar between Buddha Bhavan and Sanjeevaiah Park, and a pedestrian skywalk at Mehdipatnam. The satellite bus terminal, designed to handle 16,650 passengers per day, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. The urban street with the terminal will have bus bays which would help ease the chaos at LB Nagar Junction.

It will also have exclusive bus bays for district buses, especially Nalgonda, Vijayawada, Khammam and Vizag along the NH-65. Additionally, parking facilities for two/four-wheelers and trucks, and four toilet blocks will be set up at the terminal. 

Explaining in detail about the project's features, the HMDA officials informed The New Indian Express that there will be five bus bays and each of these will have stalls, ATMs, pharmacies, mobile stores, water ATMs, solar panels, an enquiry desk, a cafeteria and a waiting arena.

These will be set in a beautifully designed landscape. The bus bays will also have an air-conditioned seating area, furniture, food courts and parking lots. Following COVID-19 norms, the air-conditioned area will have a seating capacity of 21 passengers and the non-a/c areas 48. 

To be built using prefabricated structure, the bus terminal is likely to see an estimated footfall of 39.2 per cent for intrastate services, 49.1 per cent for interstate and 11.7 per cent for intracity. 

Bus bays

The satellite bus terminal, designed to handle 16,650 passengers per day, will be built at a cost of `10 cr. The urban street with the terminal will have five bus bays to ease traffic

