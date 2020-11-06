Speeding car turns turtle on Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu bridge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A speeding car overturned on the recently-inaugurated Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, after crashing into the central median. Though the incident caused a traffic jam on the bridge for quite some time, two persons in the car, including driver Iqbal, escaped unhurt.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday noon, when the car was heading towards Inorbit Mall. As the vehicle entered the cable bridge, the driver lost control over the wheel. The car swerved to the right and hit the median. Since it was moving at a high speed, the car travelled a few metres ahead and somersaulted before coming to a halt.

Police rushed to the spot and pulled out the passengers from the car. Traffic police swung into action and removed the car from the road.