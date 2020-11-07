52,000 tonnes garbage collected post floods

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 52,000 tonnes of garbage was accumulated post the floods in Hyderabad. A total of 960 teams were formed and an intensive drive was taken up to clear the garbage. Cleaning of garbage points, removal of construction and demolition waste, spraying of disinfectants were being taken up in all localities as part of the drive, according to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary on Friday held a meeting with senior officials of Municipal Administration and reviewed special sanitation drives taken up in the city. He also reviewed the functioning of Basthi Dawakhanas and distribution of flood relief for affected families.

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said since there are chances of spread of seasonal and communicable diseases, GHMC has undertaken a special sanitation drive in the city to keep the city clean.