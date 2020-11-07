STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A petition to help every child find a home

Act, 2015, which allows parents to legally surrender their children to specialised adoption centres if they are unable support the children.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

child abandonment; orphan; adoption

For representation purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  An NGO ‘Where Are India’s Children?’ has started an online petition asking media houses to include information about surrendering a child legally, whenever they report cases of child abandonment. Talking about the petition, the co-founder of the NGO, Meera Marthi from Hyderabad, said:

“We read about cases of children being abandoned on the streets, bathrooms and dustbins almost every day. Many do not know that there is a provision in the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015, which allows parents to legally surrender their children to specialised adoption centres if they are unable support the children.

These agencies, which are there in almost every district in India, can bring these children into the legal adoption pool.” Since there is low awareness about this law among the general public, the NGO wants media houses to include the following information in reports of child abandonment or infanticide: “Unsafe child abandonment is illegal and puts children’s lives and future at risk. A child can be legally and anonymously relinquished at a specialised adoption agency.

To find the nearest specialised adoption agency, call ChildLine at 1098 or go to http://cara.nic.in/Stakeholders/India_map.html and select any state.” The link takes users to a page of the Central Adoption Resource Authority, which is part of the Union ministry of Women and Child Development. The page has a map which has state-wise specialised adoption agencies marked on it. Explaining the process to legally surrender a child, Meera added: “When an adoption centre is approached by parents who want to surrender their child, they are directed to the child welfare committee, which conducts a preliminary enquiry.

After that, the family can relinquish the rights to a child through a surrender deed. The names of the parents are not revealed to the child. After the kid turns 18, she/he might be allowed to know about the biological parents if the latter have consented. A few child welfare committees also allow 60 days to the parents to reconsider their decision.” If a child’s age is below six years, she/he is accomodated in a specialised adoption agency. Children older than that are taken to childcare institutions.

Pointing to how bringing these children into the legal adoption stream can fulfill the dreams of many couples, Meera added: “There are nearly 30,000 parents waiting to adopt a child in India”. 
Along with the petition, the NGO has started a campaign which will end on Children’s Day on November 14. As part of it, parents and children will talk about their adoption journeys.

Specialised adoption agency in Hyderabad:
Hyderabad Sishu Greh
D.No. 8-3-222, near Sarathi Studios, besides Madhuranagar metro station, Vengalrao Nagar, Ameerpet

Contact Person: GK Santhoshi Bai
Phone: 040-23748112/9705086288
Email: sishuvihar[dot]hyd[at]gmail[dot]com
ChildLine India: 1098

(Kakoli Mukherjee;  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com; @KakoliMukherje2)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Where Are Indias Children child abandonment adoption
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp