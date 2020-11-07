Locals spot crocodile in Musi near Rajendranagar in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A crocodile was spotted in the Musi river by the locals at Attapur near Rajendranagar area here on Friday. Tension prevailed in the locality for some time as the mere sight of the reptile itself created panic among the locals. Soon after learning about this, the forest and police officials rushed to the spot, but the crocodile could not be captured.

A senior forest official said that a few officials, who reached the area after receiving information, also spotted the crocodile. However, the reptile could not be captured as it was resting at an inaccessible part of the river. Later, the forest and police officials alerted the locals about the reptile and cautioned them not to venture into the river or its banks, to avoid any untoward incidents of all kind.

It maybe recalled that back in September too, a crocodile was spotted resting on the banks of the Musi river near Purana Pul. This had happened right after the flooding of the Musi river. Meanwhile, forest officials said that the reptile must have come from upstream areas of Musi, including the possibility of it coming from Osmansagar which recently received heavy inflows.