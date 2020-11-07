Second number that can block all your calls

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 07th November 2020 08:28 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ten20 Infomedia Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based company, has created a product which apparently safeguards the digital identity of mobile users. Called Doosra, it is a 10-digit, SIM-free virtual mobile number which users can share at any place where they are compelled to share their personal mobile numbers. It helps to get rid of endless spam calls, messages and it reduces the risks of getting defrauded, the company says. 

The new platform, they claim, stops all unwanted calls with a Smart Call Filter on the Doosra app, and gives users the power to decide which calls should reach their phones.  With the Doosra app, you have the option of calling back unknown callers who called your Doosra number, without ever revealing your personal number. Due to the secure servers, the recipient’s screen displays a system-assigned, random10- digit number. 

From Consumer pain point

Aditya Vuchi, Founder and CEO, Doosra, tells Express, “Doosra was born out of pain point of consumers. sharing of info and the discomfort of sharing your number.  But one can’t get rid of the widely-shared number as our life is dependent on it these days. I felt there was a better way to deal with it and created this app,” he says about Doosra which took shape in September and has garnered a critical mass in October. 

Aditya says the app/platfom is the reverse of a mobile phone which can block all calls by default and you can let only select people reach you. “For example, you went to a pharmacy and  you are expecting the pharmacist to call you back regarding a pill you wanted but wasnt available in stock, you can selectively enable a call for that person and block the rest. This saves times and the hassle of answering calls.” 

It can be a boon for  celebrities who are busy and hate to talk on the phone yet have selective people reaching them. But can’t the same be done when you get a new number but you do not share with many? Call centre companies have their own way of reaching its customers and therefore your number could be a 100 databases without you actively giving it.

So the app actively prevents such calls, adds Aditya. “For instance, you have given your number to a real estate portal and want information or call backs. Sharing your contact is inherent to this business model and once you share your number, there is no control on where all it is shared. “We help in such cases to filter out all calls,” he explains. 

