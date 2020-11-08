Former Keesara Tahsildar Nagaraju's bribery case takes dark turn, another accused in case found dead 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another dark twist in the corruption case relating to a land dispute involving former Keesara Tahsilda, Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, who committed suicide in Chanchalguda prison last month even as the investigation is going on, a farmer K Dharma Reddy, who was arrested in connection to the case was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday, hanging from a tree at Vasavainagar under Kushaiguda police limits.

Reddy was released from jail just ten days back. He was a farmer in Rampally village under Keesara police limits. His son K Srikanth Reddy was also arrested in connection with the case and is lodged in jail now.

According to police, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials found that Nagaraju had issued passbooks illegally to Dharma Reddy with regards to 25 acres of land, following which Dharma Reddy, his son and three others were arrested.

It is suspected that Dharma Reddy was depressed over his arrest and alleged harassment at the hands of the ACB officials and this made him take the extreme step of dying by suicide.

The police have registered a suspicious death case and shifted Redd's body to the mortuary for examining postmortem.