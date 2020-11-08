STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Former Keesara Tahsildar Nagaraju's bribery case takes dark turn, another accused in case found dead 

According to police, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials found that Nagaraju had issued passbooks illegally to Dharma Reddy with regards to 25 acres of land

Published: 08th November 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

ACB officials count the cash received by Keesara tahsildar E Nagaraju as bribe. (Right) Nagaraju looks on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another dark twist in the corruption case relating to a land dispute involving former Keesara Tahsilda, Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, who committed suicide in Chanchalguda prison last month even as the investigation is going on, a farmer K Dharma Reddy, who was arrested in connection to the case was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday, hanging from a tree at Vasavainagar under Kushaiguda police limits. 

Reddy was released from jail just ten days back. He was a farmer in Rampally village under Keesara police limits. His son K Srikanth Reddy was also arrested in connection with the case and is lodged in jail now. 

According to police, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials found that Nagaraju had issued passbooks illegally to Dharma Reddy with regards to 25 acres of land, following which Dharma Reddy, his son and three others were arrested. 

It is suspected that Dharma Reddy was depressed over his arrest and alleged harassment at the hands of the ACB officials and this made him take the extreme step of dying by suicide. 

The police have registered a suspicious death case and shifted Redd's body to the mortuary for examining postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erva Balaraju Nagaraju Nagaraju bribery case Keesara Tahsilda
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp