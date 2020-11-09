Dog owners can now get licences for pets online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For dog lovers, obtaining a license for their pet dogs has now become hassle-free as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched an online registration process for dog owners through the GHMC website.

The facility was launched last week, and the previous, manual process has been done away with. Dog owners need not visit offices for a licence. Instead, they can log in to the website www.ghmc.gov.in, click on the ‘Our services’ section, choose the option to fill an application for a licence and enter some details, after which they will have to pay `50 for the license. After Mumbai and Delhi, Hyderabad is the third city to introduce an online licencing system for dog owners.

Owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any residence certificate (electricity, water, house tax bills, Aadhaar card, driving license etc) and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the neighbours. The application will be automatically forwarded to the Veterinary Assistant Director or Deputy Director of the GHMC Zone concerned, who will verify the same and grant a licence. For any information, owners can contact Veterinary Officer Mohan Reddy on the number 9154113797.

GHMC officials told Express that it was mandatory for owners in the city to obtain a licence every year and produce the relevant documents. As per the earlier process, owners needed to visit the GHMC office concerned and fill up a form giving details about themselves and their dog.

In addition, owners must produce proof that the animal has been given an anti-Rabies vaccination. After scrutiny, officials will issue a unique identification number with a metal token as licence. This number will be unique and will not be allocated to any other pet. About 9,000 dog owners apply for a licence every year, though there are at least 25,000 to 30,000 pet dogs in the city, officials said.