Drunken driving claims life of medico as Volvo crashes into tree in Hyderabad

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drunk driving claimed the life of a medical student at Gachibowli in the early hours of Monday. P Priyanka died when the Volvo car she was travelling crashed into a tree. Police found that her friend Mithi Modi, who was at the wheel at the time of the accident, was under the influence of alcohol and when tested, his blood alcohol concentration was 44 mg dl. The duo was out on a long drive after partying at a pub, the police said.

According to Gachibowli Inspector R Srinivas, 20-year- old Mithi Modi has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and drunken driving, and has since been arrested. Priyanka, a resident of Madhura Nagar in the city was a third year medical student in Russia. She had returned home a few months ago due to the pandemic. Mithi Modi, who is pursuing a degree course in Vizag, came to the city and was staying at his aunt’s place.

As both the families belong to Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, Priyanka and Mithi got to know each other through common friends. On Sunday evening, Priyanka left home informing her mother Shailaja that she was going to meet her friends. Later in the night when Shailaja called Priyanka, she said that she was on her way back.

However, police called Shailaja past midnight and broke the news of Priyanka’s death in the accident. Police found that the duo had met at a pub where they partied till late in the night, after which they went on a long drive towards Gachibowli. When they reached HCU at Gachibowli on the Old Mumbai Highway, Modi lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a tree. While Priyanka died on the spot, Modi sustained injuries.