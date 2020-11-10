STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six migrant workers killed in accident on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road

Police found there were ten persons in the SUV including the driver and they started from Bengaluru on Monday evening and were travelling via Hyderabad.

Published: 10th November 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of drunken driving, six migrants were killed and three others injured in a major accident on the Outer Ring Road at Patancheru on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The victims were in a Mahindra Xylo, travelling from Bengaluru towards Nagpur. Police found they belong to Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The driver of the vehicle is absconding.

DSP Sangareddy P Sreedhar Reddy told The New Indian Express that rash driving and speeding led to the accident. "From analysis of the accident scene, the accident could have happened while the SUV was trying to overtake another vehicle from the right side," he said.

The incident happened at around 3.30am on Tuesday. Alerted by other vehicles, ORR patrol teams and police rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. Police found there were ten persons in the SUV including the driver and they started from Bengaluru on Monday evening and were travelling via Hyderabad.

On the ORR, while travelling from Gachibowli towards Muthangi, midway on the outskirts of Pati village near Patancheru, the vehicle crashed into another vehicle from the rear. Police said that the SUV driver could have tried to overtake another vehicle in the front from the right side and in the process, hit it on the left.

As a result, the left portion of the SUV was completely damaged and as the vehicle was moving at high speed, it toppled multiple times and came to a halt on the road. Police also suspect that the other vehicle involved in the accident could be a mini truck or a DCM van. A hunt has been launched to nab the SUV driver and also trace the other vehicle.

