A love story where the heroes are weavers

HYDERABAD : Already threatened by the unequal competition from power looms, a sharp rise in prices of yarn and dyes, and then the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the survival of the handloom sector and of weavers has been in peril. To highlight the plight of the weaving community, a Telugu movie by debutante director Vijay Kumar Badugu titled Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya is ready for release.

Vijay, 29, who himself hails from Bhoodan Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district said, “My father is also a weaver and I have first-hand knowledge of the difficulties the community faces.” Apart from directing, Vijay has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the movie.

The story is based on real-life instances in the period from 2001-2015 that occurred in Pochampally, Sirisilla in the backdrop of suicides and migration of handloom workers. Speaking about the movie, Vijay says it is a love story set in a rural background, where both the protagonists are from the weaver community, and the film highlights the financial apathy of the community.

The movie has been shot at seven locations, Pochampally, Revana Pally, Hyderabad, Choutuppal, Sircilla, Mukthapur, and Shamshabad, informs the director. Producer Tadaka Ramesh is a master weaver himself and the president, silk sarees manufacturers association, Bhoodan Pochampally. Sharing the plot of the story, he says, “After his father’s suicide, Kumar drops out of school and starts working under handloom owner Chandriah to repay his father’s loan and support his family.

Tamasoma Jyothirgama is Kumar’s fight against the challenges of a handloom weaver to revive his family tradition and honour.” In talks with OTT platforms to release their movie, Vijay, an award-winning documentary filmmaker says, “The film is a story of victory from defeat.” He adds, “New innovations should come in handloom and handicrafts.” Actor Priyadarshi has given the voice over for the movie.

The movie introduces Anand Raj and Sravani Shetty in the lead roles. It also stars Rohini Aretty, Ramakrishna R, Janardhan V, Sudhakar Reddy and Ajas. The film has music by Mark K Prashanth and lyrics by Peddinti Ashok Kumar.

