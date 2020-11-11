STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Customise your immunity boosters

As per the Ayurvedic Tridosha Theory, health issues are caused due to a vitiated state of doshas in your body, leading to disruptions in internal body mechanisms.

Published: 11th November 2020 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  As per the Ayurvedic Tridosha Theory, health issues are caused due to a vitiated state of doshas in your body, leading to disruptions in internal body mechanisms. The Indian immunity industry has witnessed a surge, as people are keen to prepare and strengthen themselves in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. 

At Vedix, a customised ayurvedic beauty and wellness company they have observed that Ayurveda can not only help in stabilising doshas, but also boost immunity and offer other health-related benefits. The Hyderabad-based company is making its foray into the customised immunity segment with three different detox and gut health supplements. They say they have 10K+ customers within the first month of their launch.

How does Ayurveda help in building immunity? 
Chaitanya Nallan, CEO, Vedix, says, “The Ayurvedic system of medicine is one of the oldest systems of medicine and includes various pharmacological activities such as immunostimulation, neurostimulation, anti-ageing, antibacterial action, etc.” Chaitanya, an alumni of IIT (Kharagpur) and International School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, adds: “The fundamental concept of Ayurveda is that everybody is born with a unique composition of the three doshas: vata, pitta, kapha which is called prakriti. The core idea is to bring the person’s current disturbed dosha levels back to their original prakriti. By doing so, they will achieve perfect health.”

Customised immunity range
Take the dosha questionnaire and based on responses a personalised regimen will be recommended. Post that you can select the various subscription options starting at `999 for one month (box contains a set of three products). Chaitanya explains, “Our unique analysis questionnaire assesses a person’s dosha profile. Based on the profile, we choose ingredients for detoxification and gut health. Based on their primary concerns, we pick the ingredients based on concepts of Rasayana.” With an aim to see more people embrace Ayurveda and appreciate the holistic nature of science, Chaitanya says, “Today, every individual needs to be in an optimum state of health. The last few months have made people realise the importance of preventive medicine.”

According to Ayurveda, good health is achieved through a three-step process

Detoxification:
Toxins get accumulated in liver, kidneys, lungs, skin, lymph and colon. 

Gut Health enhancement:
Once you detoxify, you need to improve your digestion and activate the intestinal flora so that you prepare the ground for the absorption of the rejuvenating nutrients that you consume. 

Rejuvenation:
The right and appropriate ingredients are needed to rejuvenate based on the concerns you have, for eg, hair concerns, lung, skin, hair, heart, kidney, liver etc.

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna@newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp