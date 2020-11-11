Earth positivity goes chocolatey!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : ITC Ltd.’s Fabelle Chocolates unveiled ‘Fabelle La Terre’ a creative reimagination/rendition of 100% Earth Positive chocolate. Ahead of Diwali, the brand has unveiled the chocolate variant at a virtual event.

In the backdrop of consumers’ evolving preferences and its resolve to create a positive environmental footprint, the chocolate brand has decided to present consumers with guilt-free indulgences in the form of an Earth Positive chocolate.

Fabelle La Terre is inspired by the nature and re-imagines the planet Earth in a praline format made with only two ingredients, Indian cocoa from Idukki Mountains in Kerala and Honey from Karnataka. The chocolate has been hand crafted with 100% Indian/single origin chocolate filled with 33% Honey.

In appearance, Fabelle La Terre praline represents earth elements. The shell which is made of 100% dark chocolate represents Earth’s surface, encasing a blend of cocoa and honey, representing abundance of water on the planet as it makes up 3/4th of Earth’s surface.