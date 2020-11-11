STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man gets life imprisonment for raping daughter, impregnating her

38-yr-old was arrested for killing his wife in ’16, but was acquitted due to lack of proof.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scientific evidence in the form of a DNA report played a vital role in proving the guilt of a 38-year-old man, who had sexually assaulted his own teen daughter and impregnated her at Shabad in 2017. The District Court at LB Nagar sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment until death, and imposed a fine of `10,000. Earlier in 2016, he was arrested for killing his wife, but was later acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence.After his wife’s death, he was staying with his daughter at Shabad. 

During early 2017, one night he came home in an intoxicated condition, threatened his daughter, who was then 16, with an axe and sexually assaulted her. Since then, he sexually assaulted her on several occasions. In  October 2017, when the girl complained of severe stomach pain, her aunt took her to hospital, where the girl was found to be pregnant.

Later, Shabad police registered a case against the accused and arrested him. The girl was admitted to a care home, where she delivered a girl child later.  A chargesheet was also filed in the court with all evidence. 
The Metropolitan Sessions Court at LB Nagar, conducted a speedy trial. During the trial, the court examined around 20 witnesses including the girl and other family members. 

The court also verified the DNA report, which proved that he is the biological father of the baby delivered by his daughter. Based on the DNA report and evidence from the witnesses, the court found him guilty of the offences charged against him.After completing the trial, the court, on Tuesday, delivered the verdict, sentencing him to imprisonment for life. 

