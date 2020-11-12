Jilted lover stops man from marrying minor in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A church in Secunderabad was witness to dramatic incident when a wedding was being conducted there. As when the Pastor asked if anyone had objections to the marriage, a woman entered the Church along with police officials, and halted the ceremony.

It was later revealed that the girl who entered with police was duped by the man who was getting married. On top of this, the girl whom he was about to marry was a minor. The accused is Anil from Jangaon district.

The woman who halted the marriage informed the Pastor that the man had duped her by professing to be in love with her and had promised to marry her. The Pastor immediately stopped the marriage and the police picked up the man from the Church. In a twist, the girl whom he was about to be married turned out to be a minor.