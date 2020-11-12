STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Local singer goes vocal

Hyderabad-based Sehnoor debuts as a singer in a 2.0 version of Badan pe sitare

Published: 12th November 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Badan pe sitare lapete hue, O jaan-e-tamanna kidhar ja rahi ho, Zara paas aao to chain aa jaaye, Zara paas aao to chain aa jaaye. This iconic song was composed by Shankar Jaikishan, penned by Hasrat Jaipuri, and sung by legendary singer Mohammad Rafi. This evergreen song was picturised on Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala for the film Prince. Now, the neon-lit video of the remix of this cult 60s song titled Badan Pe Sitare has been trending on YouTube. 

The video features the charming and talented Hyderabad-based singer Sehnoor and Big Boss 13 sensation Asim Riaz. Sehnoor who produced and was earlier seen in Zee Music’s GirlFriend song, has also debuted as a singer for this 2.0 version. The peppy, get-up-and-dance version is bound to light up any Diwali party. The hummable foot-tapping remix is recreated by Rahul Singh, sung by Stebin Ben and Sehnoor. The eye-catching video is directed by Aman Prajapat.

Sehnoor, 25, did her engineering in computer science, but dreams of being a “celebrity entrepreneur”. She adds, “That covers both my dreams, to be an artist and have fame, and be an entrepreneur.”

Getting into the music and movie industry was not a cakewalk for her. She says, “Getting into the industry was a huge challenge for me because my parents wanted me to complete my studies and work in an MNC, which I did for a while. Coming from a conservative family, it has been a challenging journey, but since childhood, I have always wanted to be on the silver screen.” She smiles and adds, “It took me a while to convince my parents, but it is all worth it.”

Sehnoor says she has no formal training in music, but practices singing every day for a few hours. From being a producer to now a singer, how has the journey been? She replies, “I don’t consider singing my work because it is my passion and I love singing very much.”

Excited by the success of her music video, she comments, “Overall the experience was out of the world and I got positive feedback.” She adds, “Most of this was shot during the lockdown and that was a huge task in itself.  Since the song is doing so well, it feels really great, because the original version of the song still echoes in many households. I feel lucky to be a part of this recreation.”

Riding on a wave of confidence, Sehnoor says, “I will choose projects that have a strong content.” The confident young girl adds, “I do not want to be one of those who grab every project that comes their way. Rather, I want to take it slow and produce quality work with strong content.”

— Tamanna S Mehdi
 tamanna@newindianexpress.com
 @tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp