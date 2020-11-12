Local singer goes vocal

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: Badan pe sitare lapete hue, O jaan-e-tamanna kidhar ja rahi ho, Zara paas aao to chain aa jaaye, Zara paas aao to chain aa jaaye. This iconic song was composed by Shankar Jaikishan, penned by Hasrat Jaipuri, and sung by legendary singer Mohammad Rafi. This evergreen song was picturised on Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala for the film Prince. Now, the neon-lit video of the remix of this cult 60s song titled Badan Pe Sitare has been trending on YouTube.

The video features the charming and talented Hyderabad-based singer Sehnoor and Big Boss 13 sensation Asim Riaz. Sehnoor who produced and was earlier seen in Zee Music’s GirlFriend song, has also debuted as a singer for this 2.0 version. The peppy, get-up-and-dance version is bound to light up any Diwali party. The hummable foot-tapping remix is recreated by Rahul Singh, sung by Stebin Ben and Sehnoor. The eye-catching video is directed by Aman Prajapat.

Sehnoor, 25, did her engineering in computer science, but dreams of being a “celebrity entrepreneur”. She adds, “That covers both my dreams, to be an artist and have fame, and be an entrepreneur.”

Getting into the music and movie industry was not a cakewalk for her. She says, “Getting into the industry was a huge challenge for me because my parents wanted me to complete my studies and work in an MNC, which I did for a while. Coming from a conservative family, it has been a challenging journey, but since childhood, I have always wanted to be on the silver screen.” She smiles and adds, “It took me a while to convince my parents, but it is all worth it.”

Sehnoor says she has no formal training in music, but practices singing every day for a few hours. From being a producer to now a singer, how has the journey been? She replies, “I don’t consider singing my work because it is my passion and I love singing very much.”

Excited by the success of her music video, she comments, “Overall the experience was out of the world and I got positive feedback.” She adds, “Most of this was shot during the lockdown and that was a huge task in itself. Since the song is doing so well, it feels really great, because the original version of the song still echoes in many households. I feel lucky to be a part of this recreation.”

Riding on a wave of confidence, Sehnoor says, “I will choose projects that have a strong content.” The confident young girl adds, “I do not want to be one of those who grab every project that comes their way. Rather, I want to take it slow and produce quality work with strong content.”

