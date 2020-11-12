Skywalk in Hyderabad from Irrum Manzil Metro Station to Punjagutta mall opens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The skywalk from Irrum Manzil Metro Station to the L&T Next Galleria mall was inaugurated and opened to the public on Wednesday. L&T HMRL MD & CEO KVB Reddy inaugurated the skywalk for passengers who can now use it to visit the mall.

A spokesperson from L&T HMRL said, "With the opening of the skywalk, our passengers can directly enter the mall from the Irrum Manzil Metro Station. This is a good way to avoid traffic and also to hop and shop. This facility is in addition to the skywalks at Punjagutta Metro Station connecting L&T Next Galleria - Punjagutta, and HiTec City Metro Station connecting L&T Next Galleria- HiTec City Malls."

After the inaugural, KVB Reddy said, "Efficient, reliable and comfortable public transportation system with emphasis on a Transit Oriented Development (TOD), has contributed significantly in improving the liveability index of Hyderabad. This skywalk is one such example."