STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

CBI books former bank officials

Some of the assets mortgaged to the bank proved to be nonexistent, and some others appeared to be inflated.

Published: 14th November 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday, conducted a series of raids at Kukatpally, Musheerabad, Kodad and Secunderabad in connection with the Rs 12 crore bank fraud case, and seized incriminatory documents from the accused persons. The Bureau thereafter registered cases against former AGM of Syndicate Bank (Nizamabad), former chief managers of Syndicate Bank (Chandanagar), and a few private parties. 

Reportedly, a civil contractor had approached Syndicate Bank (Chandanagar) and availed Rs 5 crore as working capital and another Rs 5 crore as Bank Guarantee in 2016-17 to meet the expenses of his contract work. It was alleged that the account slipped into NPA in June, 2017, with an outstanding loan of Rs 872.92 lakh. Some of the assets mortgaged to the bank proved to be nonexistent, and some others appeared to be inflated. The bank incurred a loss of Rs 12.29 crore. The bank officials were arrested for causing the losses. 

In a fix
Accused include Renuka B, former Syndicate Bank AGM (N’bad), Srinivasa Rao, the then chief manager

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp