Karnataka minister Dr K Sudhakar picked to oversee BJP's work for Hyderabad municipal elections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is at the forefront of Karnataka’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will be part of BJP's team working on the party’s strategies for the upcoming elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday appointed National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav as the party’s election in-charge for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, and Dr Sudhakar as co-incharge. Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, MLA from Maharashtra Ashish Shelar, and Gujarat party unit secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela are also appointed as co-incharge.

Responding to the party’s decision, Sudhakar said he will work hard to fulfil the responsibility assigned to him. "I thank @BJP4India leadership for appointing me as co-Incharge for the GHMC elections. I am humbled and will work hard to fulfil the responsibility given to me," stated Sudhakar.

Sudhakar was among the rebel Congress legislators who resigned from the party and assembly membership to help the BJP form the government in the state in 2019. After he was re-elected on a BJP ticket, Sudhkar was inducted into the cabinet as Medical Education Minister. The Health portfolio, that was with senior BJP leader B Sriramulu, was also given to Sudhakar to ensure better coordination in the fight against the pandemic.

Sources in the party said the central leaders' decision to draft him into a team that will work on elections in another state is a big recognition for Sudhakar, who joined the BJP last year. His work as minister in-charge of the fight against the pandemic and his ability to articulate the party position as well as government policies, is said to have been appreciated by senior leaders in the party.