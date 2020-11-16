STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Karnataka minister Dr K Sudhakar picked to oversee BJP's work for Hyderabad municipal elections

Sources in the party said the central leaders' decision to draft him into a team that will work on elections in another state is a big recognition for Sudhakar, who joined the BJP last year.

Published: 16th November 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is at the forefront of Karnataka’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will be part of BJP's team working on the party’s strategies for the upcoming elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday appointed National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav as the party’s election in-charge for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, and Dr Sudhakar as co-incharge. Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, MLA from Maharashtra Ashish Shelar, and Gujarat party unit secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela are also appointed as co-incharge.

Responding to the party’s decision, Sudhakar said he will work hard to fulfil the responsibility assigned to him. "I thank @BJP4India leadership for appointing me as co-Incharge for the GHMC elections. I am humbled and will work hard to fulfil the responsibility given to me," stated Sudhakar. 

Sudhakar was among the rebel Congress legislators who resigned from the party and assembly membership to help the BJP form the government in the state in 2019. After he was re-elected on a BJP ticket, Sudhkar was inducted into the cabinet as Medical Education Minister. The Health portfolio, that was with senior BJP leader B Sriramulu, was also given to Sudhakar to ensure better coordination in the fight against the pandemic. 

Sources in the party said the central leaders' decision to draft him into a team that will work on elections in another state is a big recognition for Sudhakar, who joined the BJP last year. His work as minister in-charge of the fight against the pandemic and his ability to articulate the party position as well as government policies, is said to have been appreciated by senior leaders in the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr K Sudhakar BJP Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls Hyderabad municipal elections
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp