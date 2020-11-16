Marital issues drive Hyderabad woman to throw newborn from third floor 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her newborn by throwing him from the third floor of a building at Fateh Nagar. The incident took place on Friday. Police found that Nuti Lavanya had some disagreements with her husband over family issues, because of which she killed the 14-day-old baby.

K Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Inspector, Sanath Nagar police station said that a murder case had been registered against Nuti Lavanya.

Police said that Lavanya, 27, was married to Nuti Venu Gopal in 2016. A few months into the marriage, the couple started fighting over petty issues, after which they were counselled by elders of their family.

In 2017, the couple had a boy. After the delivery, Lavanya stayed back at her parents’ house in Fateh Nagar for a long time and reportedly did not show much interest in going back to her husband, who resided at Quthbullapur.

This year, Lavanya became pregnant for the second time and had been staying with her parents for the past six months.

On October 29, she consumed rat poison and attempted suicide after an argument at home. She was admitted to a private hospital at Sanath Nagar, where she delivered her second child the very next day.

The child was born healthy and Lavanya, too, recovered completely from her suicide attempt.

Earlier, her family members had lodged a case against her husband after she had consumed rat poison in an attempt to kill herself, and had alleged that he was harassing her.