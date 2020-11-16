STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchatatva Park with ‘therapeutic’ path opens

The proposed works include cycle track, walking tracks, open gym, food courts, yoga centre, gazebos, waterfalls, children’s play equipment, adventure zone and other facilities.

Published: 16th November 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:16 AM

The 1.5 metre wide walkway with acupressure incorporated into it within the premises of Indira Park in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao inaugurated a Panchatatva Park at Indira Park on Sunday. The park will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 17 lakh. The proposed works include cycle track, walking tracks, open gym, food courts, yoga centre, gazebos, waterfalls, children’s play equipment, adventure zone and other facilities.

Furthermore, Indira Park, spread over 67 acres, would be renovated on par with international standards at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said on Sunday.The Mayor said as per the wishes of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, GHMC had developed 17 Panchatatva Parks and all of them would be opened immediately. The Panchatatva Parks will be installed with features designed to be therapeutic. The features include acupressure concept walk, infinity walk to control diabetics, criss-cross walking, Navagrahavanam, Raasivanam, water cascades etc.

Referring to the Chief Minister announcing hikes in salaries of sanitation workers, the Mayor said this was a recognition of their efforts to keep the city clean and the services they rendered during the Covid-19 pandemic and the heavy rains last month.

UBD Additional Commissioner V Krishna said the walkway in Panchatatva Parks is based on the five elements of nature (Panchabhutas) — earth, water, fire, air and sky. The circular track has been developed using eight components — 20 mm stone, 10 mm stone, 6 mm chips, river stone, rough sand, tree bark, tank silt and water.

Rs 4 cr for renovation of Indira Park 
Indira Park, spread over 67 acres, would be renovated on par with international standards at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said on Sunday. The Panchatatva Park inaugurated on Sunday lies within Indira Park

