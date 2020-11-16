Special wing to protect Hyderabad water bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special wing will be established for protection and conservation of water bodies within the GHMC limits, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Sunday.

Due to heavy rains this year, a large number of colonies in Hyderabad and the surrounding urban local bodies were inundated, said the Minister, and added that the State government would come up with an action plan for major storm water drains (nalas) in GHMC limits, as well as in areas inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The Minister held a review meeting with officials of GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, Revenue, and Irrigation Departments on Sunday.Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Principal Secretaries Arvind Kumar (MAUD) and Rajath Kumar (Irrigation) were also present.

The Minister stated that the special wing would be headed by one of the Chief Engineers from the Irrigation Department and a special commissioner from GHMC. This wing would protect the water bodies from encroachments and take up conservation activities.

Rama Rao instructed Municipal officials to work closely with the Irrigation Department, take up a detailed study of all lakes and nalas in GHMC limits and strengthen the bunds.

A task force would be set up for development of lakes and nalas, he said, and added that stricter laws would be incorporated to prevent encroachments in the new GHMC Act.