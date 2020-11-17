An app for artists

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Art. The three-lettered word holds so much beauty and credibility presenting different truths that practitioners of art bring forth through creation.

While art galleries, exhibition grounds, literature festivals and cultural spaces offer space and opportunities to artists, unfortunately, many in the remote areas are devoid of such platforms and it is quite heartening to see an app called ‘One Page Spotlight’ – an online network for artists to have come up.

The startup is founded by Ramani Iyer and Dr Shilpa Ramesh Ramani. It is a standalone virtual social media platform that aims to exhibit global art and culture scenarios where artists create, share, celebrate the artwork, and collaborate with the like-minded people.

“It aims to revolutionise social media platforms for the artists, creators and audiences where art becomes accessible, understandable and communicable for all. It allows the user to create their profile by giving due attention to creative aspects of the individual which helps to grow and find relevant opportunities across different fields of art,” informs Uzzwal Madhab, who is in charge of the content and curation.

He further adds, “This is to create the platform for the creative community where they can put their portfolios, recordings artworks. It’s about crowdfunding, selling their own products, connecting with others.” But while there are so many social media platforms for artists to connect why would do they go for an app? “It’s for all art practitioners offering several opportunities under one umbrella. They can also update their bios and sell their products and a r two rks , ” shares Uzzwal. They are soon coming up with a book fair and literary festival.

The features of the app include: