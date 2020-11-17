An app for artists

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Art. the three-lettered word holds so much beauty and credibility presenting different truths that practitioners of art bring forth through creation.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

While art galleries, exhibition grounds, literature festivals and cultural spaces offer space and opportunities to artists, unfortunately, many in the remote areas are devoid of such platforms and it is quite heartening to see an app called ‘One Page Spotlight’ – an online network for artists to have come up.

The startup is founded by Ramani Iyer and Dr Shilpa Ramesh Ramani. It is a standalone virtual social media platform that aims to exhibit global art and culture scenarios where artists create, share, celebrate the artwork, and collaborate with the like-minded people.

“It aims to revolutionise social media platforms for the artists, creators and audiences where art becomes accessible, understandable and communicable for all. It allows the user to create their profile by giving due attention to creative aspects of the individual which helps to grow and find relevant opportunities across different fields of art,” informs Uzzwal Madhab, who is in charge of the content and curation.

He further adds, “This is to create the platform for the creative community where they can put their portfolios, recordings artworks. It’s about crowdfunding, selling their own products, connecting with others.” But while there are so many social media platforms for artists to connect why would do they go for an app? “It’s for all art practitioners offering several opportunities under one umbrella. They can also update their bios and sell their products and a r two rks , ” shares Uzzwal. They are soon coming up with a book fair and literary festival.

The features of the app include:

  • My Journey - Any user can tell about his journey through a short video of his life as a creator
  • Portfolio - Highlights works. Users checking the profile will be able to see prominent works done in the past.
  • Showtimez - Anyone can post about the event or prog ramme that they are organising.
  • The Blue Store - It provides an eCommerce connect where creators can directly sell their products without the startup receiving any commission.
  • Wallet - Provides efficient ways to manage and create amplemonetisation opportunities
