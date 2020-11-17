Post successful treatment, homebound 70-year-old dies as car rams ambulance in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Death comes when one least expects it. In case of 70-year-old Jakkula Jangamma it caught up with her when she was returning home after undergoing treatment for a bone fracture, hoping to lead a normal life.As the ambulance that she hired was taking her home, a car crashed into it at Maheshwaram, killing Jangamma, her attendant Nune Sayamma (45) and ambulance driver Rachamalla Anand (27).

The mishap occurred when the car driver, who was suspected to have been in an inebriated condition, lost control and crashed into the ambulance while overtaking another vehicle. While Jangamma, Sayamma and Anand died on the spot, Jagnamma’s relative J Manjula and car driver K Nagesh sustained critical injuries.

V Srinivas Reddy, sub-inspector of Maheshwaram, said that a case has been registered against car driver Nagesh and further investigation is on.

According to the police, Jangamma, a resident of Bollampalli village in Veldanda mandal of Nagarkurnool district, was admitted to Sai Sanjeevani Hospital at Kothapet on Friday. After undergoing treatment, she was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

The woman’s relatives hired Anand’s ambulance to return home. When they reached Kothur Gate under Maheshwaram police limits, Nagesh, who was travelling in the opposite direction, tried to overtake another vehicle but lost control and crashed into the ambulance. In the impact, both vehicles went off the road and were badly damaged. Based on a complaint from Anand’s brother, police registered a case. Nagesh and Manjula were rushed to a nearby hospital and their condition is stated to be critical.