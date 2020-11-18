AIMIM to field more woman candidates for Greater Hyderabad municipal elections

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State Election Commission announcing the dates for the upcoming local body election, AIMIM is currently in the process of choosing its candidates. Every year the party gives chances to a few new faces, and the renomination of existing corporators depends on their performance.

Sources said that woman candidates are also likely to be given more seats than the previous year. The Cabinet earlier in October had approved 50 per cent reservation for women in the elected body of GHMC.

Uppuguda division corporator Fahad bin Samad Abdat, who is the youngest corporator working for AIMIM, said, "The party high command will be letting us know about the same in a few days, and based on that, the campaigning will begin."

Kishanbagh corporator Mohammed Saleem is also hopeful that he will get the ticket. However, party insiders as of now are tight lipped about the number of seats it wishes to contest in this year. In the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats and friendly party TRS won 99, thus making them the majority seat holder. However, this year the party will also be wary of the BJP.