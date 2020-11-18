STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

AIMIM to field more woman candidates for Greater Hyderabad municipal elections

Every year the party gives chances to a few new faces, and the renomination of existing corporators depends on their performance.  

Published: 18th November 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo| PTI)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State Election Commission announcing the dates for the upcoming local body election, AIMIM is currently in the process of choosing its candidates. Every year the party gives chances to a few new faces, and the renomination of existing corporators depends on their performance.  

Sources said that woman candidates are also likely to be given more seats than the previous year. The Cabinet earlier in October had approved 50 per cent reservation for women in the elected body of GHMC.

Uppuguda division corporator Fahad bin Samad Abdat, who is the youngest corporator working for AIMIM, said, "The party high command will be letting us know about the same in a few days, and based on that, the campaigning will begin."

Kishanbagh corporator Mohammed Saleem is also hopeful that he will get the ticket. However, party insiders as of now are tight lipped about the number of seats it wishes to contest in this year. In the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats and friendly party TRS won 99, thus making them the majority seat holder. However, this year the party will also be wary of the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad municipal elections AIMIM GHMC elections
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp