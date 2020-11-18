Battle of sexes takes the poll mode

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who are better drivers? Who should propose first? Who’s more scared about commitment? Who has a better sense of humour? These are just some of the questions that have led to heated discussions between men and women over the years. If you have also found yourself discussing these questions with no end in sight, Flipkart Video now provides viewers with the perfect platform to address such googlies.

Bollywood couple, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are geared up to settle the age-old gender debate with their new show, ‘Ladies Vs Gentlemen’. Launching on November 18, the show will reveal what India has to say on topics that have been the highlight of many of our conversations. The show promises to feature unfiltered opinions, nail-biting arguments, and sometimes a surprising agreement between both genders via interactive polls. Each episode will consist of three opinion-based questions.

The viewers and panelists will both be given 15 seconds for each question to lock in their percentage answers. After the time is up, the panelists will share their views, followed by their answers and finally India’s opinion will be revealed. Viewers that choose the percentage closest to India’s answer will stand a chance to win amazing rewards in the form of Flipkart Gift Vouchers and Flipkart SuperCoins. The goal is to get as close to India’s most popular choice that has been determined through the surveys conducted.

Speaking about being a part of this innovative show, Genelia Deshmukh, the Bommarillu girl said, “I am really excited to be sharing the screen again with Riteish after a long time. Ladies Vs Gentlemen is an engaging show that gives everyday discussions and scenarios a unique twist. The instances and examples shared by the panelists and the differences of opinion will surely entertain the audience. This show was also like a walk down memory lane for Riteish and myself; we cited so many instances from our own lives. I’m sure these questions are going to stir up some household debates too.”

“Putting people on the spot with tricky questions that can escalate really quick, was both challenging and fun at the same time. Through the course of the show, we also discovered interesting things about each other on day-to-day topics and I am sure the audience will experience them too. All I can say is that we’ve had a blast, and the viewers are in for a treat!” said Riteish Deshmukh. The show is available on Flipkart app.