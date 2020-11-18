Hyderabad to have a woman Mayor for the next 10 years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will have a woman as its Mayor for the next two terms (10 years) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The post will be held by a woman corporator in the General category.

Presently, the Mayoral post is reserved for the Backward Classes. Early this year, the TRS government conducted polls in a majority of the municipal corporations and municipalities in the State.

The Mayor's post was reserved for women through a lottery draw held in the presence of political parties at the Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) early this year. This is the first time that the Mayor's post is being reserved for a woman. Previously, Sarojini Pulla Reddy, Rani Kumudini Devi, Banda Karthika Reddy have served as Mayors of Hyderabad.

Similarly, of the 150 wards, 75 wards (50 per cent) have been reserved for women. Of the 150 wards, two have been reserved for STs, SCs (10), Backward Classes (50), Women-General (44) and unreserved (44).