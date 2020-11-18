STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to have a woman Mayor for the next 10 years

The Mayor's post was reserved for women through a lottery draw held in the presence of political parties at the Director of Municipal Administration early this year.

Published: 18th November 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will have a woman as its Mayor for the next two terms (10 years) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The post will be held by a woman corporator in the General category.

Presently, the Mayoral post is reserved for the Backward Classes. Early this year, the TRS government conducted polls in a majority of the municipal corporations and municipalities in the State. 

The Mayor's post was reserved for women through a lottery draw held in the presence of political parties at the Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) early this year. This is the first time that the Mayor's post is being reserved for a woman. Previously, Sarojini Pulla Reddy, Rani Kumudini Devi, Banda Karthika Reddy have served as Mayors of Hyderabad.

Similarly, of the 150 wards, 75 wards (50 per cent) have been reserved for women. Of the 150 wards, two have been reserved for STs, SCs (10), Backward Classes (50), Women-General (44) and unreserved (44).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad woman mayor
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp