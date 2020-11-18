STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad zoo to save, breed vultures under central government programme

The objective of this progamme, to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore, is to conserve and breed the Oriental White Backed Vulture and Long Billed Vulture species.

A vulture sitting on a tree in Siriyur hamlet in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government has sanctioned a vulture conservation breeding programme to be taken up close to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. 

The objective of this progamme, to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore, is to conserve and breed the Oriental White Backed Vulture and Long Billed Vulture species by the Telangana forest department in collaboration with Central Zoo Authority, Bombay Natural History Society and Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF).

This is part of the 'Action Plan for Vulture Conservation in India 2020-2025' announced by the MoEF on Monday. The Ministry also proposed to set up vulture rescue and rehabilitation centres in Hyderabad and three other places in the country with an aim to treat sick vultures. 

As part the programme, concerned agencies will have to identify a location 5km away from Nehru Zoo in 2020-2021 to set up a satellite facility and initiate construction of a vulture conservation and breeding centre on a five-acre land. 

In 2021-2022, they will have to construct two colony aviaries, two hospital aviaries, two holding aviaries and other infrastructure as per the guidance of CZA manual on vulture conservation. In 2022-2023, around 30 pairs of Oriental White Backed Vultures have to be obtained from other centres and house them in two colony aviaries, 15 pairs in each.

For 2023-2024, the plan is to obtain 30 Long Billed Vultures from other centres and for 2024-2025 aim would be to maintain the captive population in good health.

