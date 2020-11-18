Jana Sena to contest Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena has decided to contest Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, which were announced on Tuesday.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said the decision was taken on the request of the party functionaries in Telangana state. “Party leaders and committee in the city have been asked to get ready to contest the elections after holding several rounds of meetings over the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing party leaders of five assembly constituencies during a coordination meeting, Pawan Kalyan lambasted the ruling YSRC for resorting to “personal vilification” against those pointing lapses in the government actions.