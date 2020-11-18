STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Jana Sena to contest Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections

The Jana Sena has decided to contest Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, which were announced on Tuesday. 

Published: 18th November 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena has decided to contest Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, which were announced on Tuesday. 

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said the decision was taken on the request of the party functionaries in Telangana state. “Party leaders and committee in the city have been asked to get ready to contest the elections after holding several rounds of meetings over the issue,” he said. 

Meanwhile, addressing party leaders of five assembly constituencies during a coordination meeting, Pawan Kalyan lambasted the ruling YSRC for resorting to “personal vilification” against those pointing lapses in the government actions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp