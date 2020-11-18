Nizam Osman Ali Khan Bahadur's kin approach Hyderabad police seeking security

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kin of the seventh Nizam Osman Ali Khan Bahadur approached the city police seeking security because of the purported threat from Prince Mukarram Jah and his ex-wife Esra Berjin Jah. They also sought to register an FIR against the above mentioned persons for indulging in alleged economic offences in the Nizam Funds Case while it was being heard in the London High Court.

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of the seventh Nizam, met the City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and submitted a complaint with details of the alleged usage of an invalid certificate of succession in the UK High Court during the hearing of the Nizam Funds Case. Khan said, "We requested him to provide security to me and my family members."