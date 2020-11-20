11 child laborers rescued by Operation Smile Team of Cyberabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Operation Smile Team of Cyberabad police on Thursday rescued 11 child laborers from Divya Shakthi Paper Mill located at Kondurg on the outskirts of the city. The children were trafficked from Bihar and Jharkhand to the city by a labor contractor.

The police raided the mill and found that children were engaged in hazardous work of collecting paper scrap, soaking it in water, and loading it into the machinery.

Police registered a case against the company’s owner for violation of the Child Labour Act. The children were sent to a shelter home after they were produced before the Child Welfare Committee of Rangareddy district.

Police found that the children were paid only `5,000 per month, with the contractor taking `1,000 as commission and the company keeping the rest.