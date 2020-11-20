GHMC elections: BJP men wait to grab more dissatisfied candidates in the Congress and ruling TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP, which has announced 21 candidates so far for the GHMC elections, will declare its remaining candidates on Friday as the party wants to grab dissatisfied candidates in the Congress and ruling TRS. The saffron party is hopeful that few more dejected leaders from the pink party would join by Friday.

Asked about the final list, BJP state general secretary G Premender Reddy, who is part of the election committee, said they would wait till the last day of nominations to finalise candidates. “Leaders from the TRS are already joining us. We will confirm a ticket to those whose prospects of winning are better.” TRS corporator of Ramchandrapuram division, T Anjaiah, joined the BJP on Thursday. “I was denied a ticket for the second time as the TRS has sold the ticket to a different person,” Anjaiah told Express.

Change in campaign strategy

Incidentally, the BJP has changed its campaign strategy. Initially, it was keen on key leaders taking out padayatras. But as there aren’t too many days left for polling, the party is focusing on whirlwind tours across the city. A senior leader says that the party has shortlisted 10 star campaigners who would cover all the 150 divisions. Street corner meetings rather than mammoth public meetings would be given preference, he said.