GHMC polls: Jana Sena extends support to BJP, asks its candidates to withdraw nominations

After the GHMC election was notified, Pawan announced that his party would contest in GHMC elections.

Published: 20th November 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan with junior Union Home Minister G Kishan Reddy and other leaders in Hyderbad on Friday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After negotiations with BJP top leaders, the Janasena has decided not to contest in the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on Friday. 

The Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said it has extended full support to BJP and appealed its candidates to withdraw their nominations.

After the GHMC election was notified, Pawan announced that his party would contest in GHMC elections. On Thursday, the party announced that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay would meet Pawan to decide on an alliance. However, Bandi Sanjay said that there was no proposal for an alliance.

On Friday, a BJP delegation led by Union Minister of State for Home Affair G Kishan Reddy called on Pawan Kalyan at Janasena political affairs committee chairman Nadhendla Manohar’s residence.

Speaking on occasion, Pawan Kalyan said, “Dubbaka and Bihar results have shown how strong the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is. Our Janasainiks are enthusiastic to contest in GHMC elections. But there was a gap between our Karyakartas and BJP due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping that in mind we have decided to extend full support to the BJP.”

