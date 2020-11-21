STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check out Hyderabad's new pocket-friendly eatery

With 13 kinds of noodles, an array of rolls and momos, KwikBytes in Begumpet is a place you can land up in your pyjamas on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

The price ranges from Rs 30-110. 

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a world full of fine-dines and gourmet fusion cuisines, sometimes your heart seeks simple, homely khana in a casual coffee shop. Also exactly what Ajuli and Sumit Tulsyan and their four-year-old daughter Kaira wanted to have, especially after the lockdown eased.

The Begumpet residents got bored with the regular places and wanted to eat at a place where they could just turn up in their pyjamas, eat some simple, funky food and head back home with dinner as well. Their quest for such a place remained unfulfilled.

The foodie Hyderabadi couple then decided they will step into setting up a food unit themselves, and thus KwikBytes was born in November 2020 in Shyamlal Building, Begumpet. They found their main man in Chef Laxman from Kharagpur and they started their cafe with 13 varieties of Maggi –  from the desi Tomato Dhaniya Maggi to Egg Cheese Maggi, an array of Kolkata Rolls, sandwiches, momos, fried rice, coffee and the works.

“This is an ideal place for singles and small families where the parents are exhausted by the weekend. Thinking of families like us, we have kept the food simple and price affordable,” says Ajuli, a communications professional.

The price ranges from Rs 30-110. “We do get walk-ins, but we have restricted it to just two or three tables due to social distancing and we are on food delivery apps.

We order our chicken fresh every day, from a top food app brand known for its quality in Hyderabad. We also oblige those who want to buy the chicken themselves and want us to cook it,” says Sumit.

Open from 12 noon to 10 pm, they will soon be starting Rajma and Kadhi Chawal on pre-order. “Covid-19 has changed many things for many people including us and we are glad we have started a food venture as we are passionate about food,” says Sumit as his cute daughter asks us in chaste English if we would like to have anything else in the menu. Little Kaira’s funny one-liners come free with  the service at KwikBytes.
Meal for two: Rs 250

