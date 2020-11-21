GHMC fixes rate chart for election expenditure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As campaigning for the upcoming polls is expected to incur a lot of expenditure, the GHMC has fixed a rate chart of expenditures for the contesting candidates. With the exercise of filing nominations getting over on Friday, candidates will take to the streets for full-fledged door-to-door election campaigning.

GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority DS Lokesh Kumar said every material or service used for campaigning will be assigned a rate. Kumar has released a list of about 100 items and services and the rates assigned to them. These include tiffins and other food items, face masks, vehicles, drivers, banners, stickers affixed to the backs of autos etc.